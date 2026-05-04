Freightliner adds digital dash, connected platform to 2027 Cascadia

Freightliner is expanding its 2027 Cascadia lineup with a new Digital Dash with a gateway to Platform Science Virtual Vehicle.

The Digital Dash builds on previously announced 2027 enhancements, including expanded standard safety features for Detroit Assurance with Active Brake Assist 6 and the Gen 6 Detroit engines.

The updated truck will offer a Digital Dash with access to Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle platform, allowing fleets to connect applications, telematics and driver tools through a factory-installed display.

The system includes a 12-inch B-panel touchscreen paired with a digital instrument cluster in the A-panel, giving drivers access to gauges, navigation, camera views and in-cab controls in a single interface.

“Equipment investments have to deliver clear operational and economic value for fleets,” said Greg Treinen, vice president of on-highway market development at Daimler Truck North America. “For 2027, the Freightliner Cascadia reflects a more integrated approach to vehicle technology, bringing digital systems together with safety and powertrain advancements designed to support long-term operating efficiency.”

Digital Dash can be spec’d with Virtual Vehicle by Platform Science, which integrates directly with the trucks’ connected telematics platform and in-dash display to connect drivers, vehicles, devices, and the fleet on a single open platform. Applications can be configured by fleet or by driver, depending on operational needs.