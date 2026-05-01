Operation Highway Guardian removes 72 trucks from the road in Durham Region

A two-day commercial vehicle enforcement blitz across the Greater Toronto Area and Durham Region resulted in 72 trucks being placed out of service and more than 200 charges being laid.

The operation, dubbed Operation Highway Guardian, was conducted April 29-30 and coordinated by the Ontario Provincial Police’s Toronto Whitby detachment.

Participating agencies included the OPP Highway Safety Division, Durham Regional Police Service, Guelph Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service and Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation.

According to police, 26 officers conducted 148 commercial vehicle inspections during the initiative.

Inspectors placed 72 vehicles out of service and issued 211 charges. Six license plates were also removed.

Violations included mechanical defects, cargo securement issues, overweight and oversize infractions, hours-of-service violations, documentation deficiencies, improper licensing and operating without a valid commercial vehicle operator’s registration (CVOR).

Police said some vehicles were found with serious safety defects, including broken leaf springs and lug nut issues.

Officers also conducted driver education during the enforcement campaign, reminding operators to complete pre- and post-trip inspections, report defects, ensure proper training and licensing, and understand when a CVOR is required.

“Safe vehicles save lives,” the OPP said in a statement.