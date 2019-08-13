First eCascadias set to be delivered to customers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has built its first two battery electric eCascadias for customers in its Electric Innovation Fleet.

They were built at its research and development center in Portland, Ore., and will be deployed in Southern California by Penske Truck Leasing and NFI.

“This milestone in electric is important as both today and tomorrow’s technology is progressing. Our purse is resolute – we build for our customers,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO of DTNA. “Our team is incredibly proud to be leading the way for the industry, but prouder still to be working with our customers in a process of co-creation to make real electric trucks for real work in the real world.”

The Class 8 eCascadia will be put through its paces by customers, operating 30 electric Freightliners in its Innovation Fleet. These first trucks will be delivered later this month, with further deliveries through the year.