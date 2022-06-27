Fort Garry Industries opens Sudbury facility

Fort Garry Industries (FGI) has moved to a new facility in Sudbury, Ont.

FGI president Robyn Spitzke said, “As growth continues in the Sudbury market, we wanted to provide our customers and employees with a new and modern facility that meets everyone’s needs and helps provide the best customer service.”

(Photo: Fort Garry Industries)

The new 13,000 sq.-ft. store has an open concept floor plan offering a heavy-duty parts showroom. The facility at 88 Westhill Court will have the space to add additional inventory and expand product offerings.

FGI offers aftermarket parts, truck and trailer equipment and repair services.