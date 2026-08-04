Freightliner donates new Cascadia for OOIDA outreach

Freightliner, a brand of Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), has supplied a fifth-generation Cascadia to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to support its nationwide Spirit of the American Trucker outreach program.

The truck will be driven by a veteran truck driver and OOIDA brand ambassador, Marty Ellis, who hauls the organization’s educational trailer to truck stops and industry events across the United States to engage with professional drivers and promote OOIDA’s advocacy efforts.

“Owner-operators play an important role in keeping freight moving across North America,” said Greg Treinen, vice president of on-highway market development at DTNA. “Supporting OOIDA’s Spirit of the American Trucker tour reflects our longstanding commitment to the trucking community and provides an opportunity to showcase technologies that can help drivers operate safely, efficiently and productively.”

(Photo: Daimler Truck North America)

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, said the Spirit tour gives the organization an opportunity to meet drivers where they work, hear their concerns and advocate on their behalf in Washington.

The Spirit of the American Trucker tour travels to truck stops, trade shows and industry events to educate drivers about OOIDA’s work and the benefits of membership. DTNA has supported the tour since 2013, providing a new truck every few years, with the fifth-generation Cascadia becoming the latest vehicle to join the program.