Fuso announces its gas-powered FE Series Class 4-5 at Work Truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the spirit of providing options to its customers, Mitsubishi Fuso today announced its 2019 gasoline-powered Class 4 and 5 FE Series cabover truck.

The new gasoline powertrain work truck completes a trifecta in the FE Series, which also includes a diesel and electric offering.

While much of the medium-duty market still relies on diesel power, gasoline engines are increasing in popularity, and now occupy about a 40% market share,” said Justin Palmer, Fuso president and CEO, “so development of a gas-engine option for our customers was a no-brainer.”

Fuso said it is the first OEM to now offer production gasoline, diesel, and electric Class 4 and 5 work trucks in North America.



Last year, Fuso unveiled the fully-electric eCanter, of which 50 will soon be distributed to a handful of customers, including UPS and Habitat for Humanity.

“We’re also proud of the fact that, by adding our new gas-engine line to our existing diesel FEs and eCanter all-electric trucks, our dealers can offer their customers the broadest range of powertrain choices in the marketplace,” said Palmer. “No other truck manufacturer, in any GVWR class, currently offers all three of these powertrain options.”

The gas-powered FE truck comes with a V8 engine with two Fuso Class 4 models – FE140 with 14,500 lbs. GVWR) and FE160 with 15,995 lbs. GVWR – and will soon offer a Class 5 FE180 with 17,995 lbs. GVWR, making it the first cabover in its class with an available gasoline engine.

All models provide 297 hp and 361 lbs.-ft. of torque and an Allison 1000 transmission.

Miles per gallon is yet to be determined, but Otto Schmid, director of product management for Fuso, said he is confident with the new advanced technology in the Allison transmission that it will exceed that of the competition.

“We are very proud of the technology advancements of and robust nature of the eCanter and gas truck,” Schmid said, adding that Fuso is the first to offer a commercial truck transmission in a medium-duty cabover.

The transmission also includes a provision for an optional power take-off (PTO) and takes advantage of the Allison-exclusive Fuel Sense 2.0 management software DynActive shifting technology, which helps provide 2%-6% improved fuel efficiency.

The gas FE work truck offers a 40-gallon, rear-mounted fuel tank, and a streamlined fuel line and wiring harness routing and securement.

In the cab the driver seat bolstering and support has been improved, instrument cluster colors have been revised to improve visibility, and a new black-on-black color scheme with silver lining has been implemented – all of which will soon be offered in the diesel FE Series truck as well.