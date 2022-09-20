Globocam acquires Tardif Diesel

Quebec truck dealer Globocam announced it has acquired Tardif Diesel in Estrie, Que., which specializes in the sale and repair of Freightliner and Western Star heavy trucks.

Dominique Beauregard has been named general manager of the Estrie facility that has been rebranded as Globocam Estrie.

“With more than 20 years of experience in management positions, including 15 years as general manager of heavy truck dealerships, Dominique is the perfect person to lead this team,” said Maxime Boyer, Globocam’s vice-president and CEO.

With this acquisition, Globocam now has more than 500 employees across the province in eight locations.