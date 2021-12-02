Globocam buys Garage Gilles Roy

Quebec truck dealer Globocam has announced it will acquire Garage Gilles Roy, a maintenance provider for Freightliner, Western Star and Manac trucks and trailers.

The company says the purchase will expand its presence in the Quebec City region.

“This decision is part of our growth strategy in Quebec and our desire to better serve our customers, wherever they are located. Garage Gilles Roy’s reputation for service is well established. Thanks to their knowledge and expertise, we are now able to enhance the customer experience in all of our dealerships. It is a pleasure for us to welcome the team into our big family,” said Georges Théberge, general manager of Globocam’s Quebec region.