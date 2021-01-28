Goodyear, ConMet to collaborate on wheel end data

Goodyear and ConMet will be tapping into the power of data where the rubber literally meets the road.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber has signed a deal with ConMet to combine digital solutions to better connect fleets to information about tires and wheel ends.

(Photo: Goodyear)

Their ultimate goal is to allow fleets to remotely monitor vehicles in real time, automate insights, and ultimately make better maintenance decisions, the companies say.

Goodyear currently taps into data through its Complete Tire Management Solutions, while ConMet offers its PreSet Plus SmartHub system.

“ConMet and Goodyear are both committed to using the power of connectivity and sensor technology (IoT) to help commercial vehicles perform more efficiently. This valuable, combined information will help extend tire longevity, maximize performance, keep vehicles on the road and reduce fleets’ unscheduled downtime,” said Beto Dantas, ConMet chief technology and innovation officer, in a related release.

” As two leaders in connected mobility, we will continue to work together to innovate and deliver new features and capabilities to our fleet customers into the future,” said Johnny McIntosh, Goodyear’s director – integrated solutions and tire management.

Goodyear continues to provide service offerings through Fleet HQ, which delivers 24/7 roadside assistance or dispatches a vehicle to one of the supplier’s 2,300 service locations.