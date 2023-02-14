Vision Truck Group named top Canadian Mack dealer

Vision Truck Group of Stoney Creek, Ont., won Mack Trucks’ 2022 Canada region sales award as well as Mack Financial Services Canadian dealer of the year honors, during the recent Mack annual dealer meeting in Austin, Texas.

Ballard Truck Center of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is the Mack Trucks 2022 North American Dealer of the Year. “We’re excited to announce Ballard Truck Center in Tewksbury as Mack Trucks North American Dealer of the Year,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America.

The other winners for regional sales divisions were Northeast region – Ballard Truck Center, Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Southeast region – Nextran Truck Centers, Orlando, Florida; Central region – Housby Mack, Des Moines, Iowa; Southwest region – Bruckner’s Truck and Equipment, Amarillo, Texas; and West region – TEC Equipment, Portland, Oregon.