Great Dane plant earns TTMA safety award

Great Dane’s manufacturing plant in Wayne, Neb., has received a 2025 Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association (TTMA) Plant Safety Award.

The Wayne facility earned the Category A award for plants with more than 750,000 work hours.

According to the company, the recognition marks the 19th consecutive year a Great Dane facility has received a TTMA Plant Safety Award.

(Photo: Great Dane)

The Wayne plant has produced Great Dane’s Everest refrigerated trailers for more than 30 years and is part of the company’s manufacturing network of 11 U.S. facilities.

“This award belongs to every member of our Wayne team who are dedicated to working safely,” said Rodrigo Diaz, plant manager of the Great Dane Wayne facility.

“I am proud of the Wayne team and their commitment to safety, one of our company’s enduring values,” said Mel Cohen, interim CEO of Great Dane.