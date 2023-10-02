Hendrickson buys Brunner, gains brake shoes and S-cams
Hendrickson has acquired Brunner International and Brunner Manufacturing and Sales, manufacturer of commercial truck, bus and trailer components.
Brunner International is based in Medina, N.Y., while Brunner Manufacturing and Sales calls Niagara Falls, Ont., home. Their primary lines are brake shoes and S-cams, which Hendrickson said will complement its line of suspension systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and trailers.
The Brunner name will be maintained and operate as a division of Hendrickson Brake and Wheel End.
“We are excited about this acquisition, as it will provide a platform for Hendrickson to expand our core competency in braking and provide additional components that will enhance our existing product portfolio,” said Matt Joy, president and chief executive officer of Hendrickson. “We look forward to working with our new associates and strengthening our business serving the Commercial Truck and Trailer industry.”
