Hexagon Agility combines fuel businesses

Agility Fuel Solutions, a supplier of onboard high-pressure cylinders and natural gas fuel systems, is joining forces with Hexagon Mobile Pipeline – a business that supplies cylinders and tanks to deliver the fuel.

They’ll now be known as Hexagon Agility.

Agility Fuel Solutions was launched in 2016 through the merger of Hexagon Composites’ CNG Automotive Products Division and Agility Fuel Systems.

“Our group’s vision of ‘clean air everywhere’ has never been more relevant than it is today. Our customers are increasingly looking for partners that can help them meet the demands of increased targets for decarbonization,” said Hexagon Agility president Seung Baik.

“In Hexagon Agility, we believe that clean air is a right, not a privilege. We believe that technology is no longer a barrier to green transportation.”

The companies adopted their new brand strategy effective Feb. 15.