Highway Western Star announces sale to Metro Truck Group

Highway Western Star on Wednesday announced it executed a binding agreement for the sale of its business to Metro Truck Group.

(Photo: Jack Roberts)

Highway Western Star started in 1991, has grown into a Western Star truck dealership with locations in Ayr and Guelph in Ontario. Jeff Cassidy led the company for 30 years with partners Ken Bast, Mike Stollery and Dave Mash.

Mash started with company in 1997 and will remain in management with Metro Western Star. Cassidy will transition to the next stage in his life but will continue to be available as needed. Closing is expected in the first quarter of this year.