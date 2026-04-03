Inland Truck & Equipment expands into Alberta with Edmonton Kenworth acquisition

Inland Truck & Equipment is expanding into Alberta with the acquisition of Edmonton Kenworth, effective April 1.

The deal adds six locations across Northern Alberta and extends Inland’s Canadian footprint from British Columbia and Yukon to Manitoba, marking a significant step in the company’s Western Canada growth strategy, the company said in a release.

(Photo: Edmonton Kenworth)

“Inland Truck & Equipment Ltd.” president and chief operating officer Andrew Johnston said the move brings together two organizations with similar values and a shared focus on customer support.

“We are very excited to enter the Alberta market and to welcome our new team members from Edmonton Kenworth,” Johnston said. “We have long respected the Edmonton Kenworth team and the strong reputation they’ve built.”

Edmonton Kenworth has operated in the province since 1982, serving fleets and owner-operators across sectors including transportation, oil and gas, and forestry. Its six locations will transition to the Inland brand, while existing staff are expected to remain in place.

Gary King, president of Edmonton Kenworth, said Inland is well positioned to take the business forward.

“They operate with the same core values of honesty and integrity as we do,” King said. “Inland will provide excellent opportunities for our employees to advance their Kenworth careers, and as important, provide even better support to our customers.”

Inland said the expanded network will improve service continuity for fleets operating across provincial boundaries, offering broader access to parts, service and support throughout Western Canada.