International opens Uptime Command Center, launches online marketplace

ORLANDO, Fla. – International Truck has announced the launch of its new Uptime Command Center, with the aim of getting trucks back on the road within 48 hours of a problem.

The program was announced at the American Trucking Associations’ annual Management Conference & Exhibition. The command center is already operational at the company’s Lisle, Ill., headquarters, said Michael Cancelliere, president, truck and parts, with Navistar.

“Our customers are all laser-focused on uptime, uptime and more uptime – and so are we,” said Cancelliere. “The Uptime Command Center steps up our commitment to lead the industry in uptime. We’re separating ourselves from the industry’s traditional, reactive approach to maintenance and establishing a new paradigm – one that’s proactive, predictive and collaborative.”

The Uptime Command Center consists of a “dedicated, cross-functional team” of uptime specialists, said Cancelliere. The goal is to get trucks back on the road no longer than 48 hours after diagnosing a problem. It’s a three-pronged program, Cancelliere explained.

It aims to be proactive and predictive, by monitoring OnCommand Connection data generated by 325,000 trucks traveling more than 8.8 million miles per day, to predict potential part breakdowns. Cancelliere said International will even pay for parts replacement before the part fails if it’s still covered under warranty.

The program is also meant to be collaborative. International is urging its dealers to offer 24/7 parts and service availability, which includes such options as hotshotting parts from parts distribution centers to the dealers.

“The Uptime Command Center puts all these dimensions together for maximum impact,” said Cancelliere.

The company also announced its OnCommand Connection Marketplace will go live Oct. 27. It’s a new, open architecture, cloud-based e-commerce platform for telematics services and related driver support tools such as electronic logging device apps. It will be open to customer-created and third-party apps, like the App Store.

“The OnCommand Connection Marketplace is another way we are helping our customers become more profitable,” said Cancelliere. “The OnCommand Connection team developed the Marketplace to give drivers and fleet managers centralized and easy access to applications and other resources that aid in day-to-day operations.”

Beginning Oct. 27, it can be found at: www.OnCommandConnection.com/marketplace.