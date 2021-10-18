Isuzu dealers to roll out Isuzu Connect to improve service

Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada has partnered with Decisiv to create Isuzu Connect, designed to give customers better communication, timely estimates, and repair accuracy.

The platform is being rolled out to dealers in the U.S. and Canada over several years. Isuzu said customers could see downtime reduced as much as 25% as the platform is deployed.

(Photo: Isuzu)

“Isuzu Connect will align the Isuzu dealer network with our goal of enhancing the customer experience in a time where the product and technology gaps have continued to get narrower,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “Our dealership associates will have more tools at their fingertips, including Isuzu’s Uptime Support team, to minimize downtime and maintain a high level of efficiency within their service and parts operations.”

Isuzu plans to employ an in-dealer training process to ensure staff are comfortable using the new platform as it’s rolled out.

“As customer expectations continue to change in a constantly evolving market, Isuzu will also continue to integrate its systems with the Isuzu Connect platform to further streamline routine functions used most frequently by dealership associates,” said Skinner. “Future connection integrations will also support new vehicle technology such as EV trucks, telematics, maintenance reminders and vehicle sharing. Isuzu is committed to ensuring Isuzu customers realize maximum value from their investment in our extensive line of Classes 3-7 low cab forward diesel- and gasoline-powered trucks.”