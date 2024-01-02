Jack Carter to open dedicated VMC dealership in Alberta

Established auto dealer Jack Carter will open a dedicated dealership in Southern Alberta to supply electric trucks from Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC), the companies have announced.

Jack Carter VMC Trucks will be operated by the owners of Jack Carter Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette Dealer to serve the Alberta South territory. It has placed a an initial order for 19 VMC 1200 electric trucks.

(Photo: James Menzies)

“The Jack Carter brand is an integral part of the Calgary automotive fleet community, and an excellent new partner to add to our growing list of new VMC 1200 dealerships,” said William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. “Its ‘all-make’ expertise will now grow to include our incredible VMC 1200 line, enabling Jack Carter to quickly diversify their portfolio and address the significant commercial EV opportunity throughout Southern Alberta. We are privileged to add the venerable Jack Carter name to our dealership list and look forward to a successful opening of the new location.”

The dealer offers an in-house fleet department and services including leasing, registering, plating, and modifying commercial and government fleet vehicles.

“As commercial electric vehicles gain traction due to environmental considerations, lower operational expenses, reduced maintenance, and attractive incentives and rebates, fleet dealers like Jack Carter are looking for a versatile and compelling EV to offer their customers,” said Jay McKeen, founder of Jack Carter VMC Trucks. “We believe the VMC 1200 Class 3 all-electric truck is the right choice and Vicinity the right partner to introduce our small business and commercial fleets to the benefits of electrification.”