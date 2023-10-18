Volvo Trucks expands Canadian EV dealer network

Mid-Ontario Truck Centre in Maple, Ont., and Gerry’s Truck Centre in London, Ont., are the latest to become Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealerships.

The facilities have completed their required facility upgrades, sales, and service training, the company announced.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Volvo Trucks’ dealer support for battery-electric trucks is now present in three Canadian provinces, including Ontario, B.C., and Quebec. The company is on track to certify more dealerships this year and in 2024 and is on track to bring one more province to its EV dealer network.

This dealership program was designed to provide the ecosystem required to support customers with the commercial deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks. According to the press release, the teams at each location possess deep knowledge and understanding of electro-mobility, from how to select the right vehicle configuration to securing available incentive funding and identifying ideal routes for electrification.

Technicians are also trained to provide battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs and are equipped with the diagnostics tools and personal protective equipment necessary to work with high-voltage systems.