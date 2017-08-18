Kenworth Ontario upgrades Ottawa location

OTTAWA, Ont. – Kenworth Ontario’s Ottawa dealership has a new, more modern home.

The facility is now 43,000 sq.-ft. and sits on 10 acres, with convenient access to Hwy. 417. The new facility has seven drive-through service bays, including two bays with full-length pits and room to service up to 14 tractors. There’s also a large driver’s room with satellite TV and vending machines, as well as driver showers.

The dealership offers a Kenworth PremierCare ExpressLane, which offers two-hour diagnosis. There are also express lube bays, a dedicated bay for trucks with natural gas engines, and two 7.5-ton cranes. The parts area includes a 4,200 sq.-ft. display room and a 8,000 sq.-ft. parts warehouse.

“We have built our new facility in a large, new industrial park that is experiencing rapid growth. Our new dealership features the latest technology. Our service technicians have plenty of room to complete full truck and trailer servicing in our seven drive-through service bays with two full-length pits. The new facility also has the capacity to enable technicians to offer rapid diagnostics for other customers, so they can get their trucks repaired and their drivers back on the road quickly,” said Guy Mercier, dealer principal and president of the Kenworth Ontario Group, which operates locations in Kingston, Peterborough and Thunder Bay, Ont. The dealer group also operates Canada’s first TRP store located in Belleville.

The address of the new location is 432 Corduroy Road. It’s open from 7 a.m. till midnight Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. Saturdays.