Kenworth Truck Centres opens second Mississauga dealership
Kenworth Truck Centres (KTC) on Wednesday announced it has opened a second full-service dealership in Mississauga, Ont.
The new 22,000 square-foot dealership at 6999 Ordan Drive has access from Highways 410, 407 and 401.
“Mississauga is one of the largest and most densely populated truck areas in Canada,” said Vince Tarola, KTC president. “By opening a second location, we will be able to improve our customer service response time and accommodate our increasing customer demand.”
KTC – Mississauga North features nine service bays, 24-hour mobile service, and a 1,500 square-foot visual parts display supported by a 4,500 square-foot parts floor. KTC operates nine Kenworth dealerships in Ontario.
