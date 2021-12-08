Kenworth Truck Centres opens second Mississauga dealership

Kenworth Truck Centres (KTC) on Wednesday announced it has opened a second full-service dealership in Mississauga, Ont.

The new 22,000 square-foot dealership at 6999 Ordan Drive has access from Highways 410, 407 and 401.

The new Kenworth Truck Centres Mississauga North dealership. (Photo: KTC)

“Mississauga is one of the largest and most densely populated truck areas in Canada,” said Vince Tarola, KTC president. “By opening a second location, we will be able to improve our customer service response time and accommodate our increasing customer demand.”

KTC – Mississauga North features nine service bays, 24-hour mobile service, and a 1,500 square-foot visual parts display supported by a 4,500 square-foot parts floor. KTC operates nine Kenworth dealerships in Ontario.