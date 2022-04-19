Link Manufacturing opens new facilities

Link Manufacturing has opened two new facilities – a 50,000 sq.-ft. manufacturing and training location in Sioux Center, Iowa, and a suspension controls engineering center in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The locations will help manufacture specialty engineered suspensions, suspension controls and air management products, as well as accommodate staff growth, manufacturing capabilities, engineering, software development and sales, the company said in a press release.

“The new Sioux Center and Grand Rapids facilities reflect the growth and momentum Link has continued to enjoy leading up to and following its recent suspension controls product line acquisition,” said Jim Huls, president of Link Manufacturing.

(Photo: Link)

In March 2021, Link acquired Hadley Products, the maker of the SmartValve Electronic Height Control System and Smart Air Management System (SAMS).

Link’s new location in Sioux Center — officially known as Plant 4 — is now the manufacturing hub for all the company’s mechanical and electronic air management products, including the former Hadley products.

Plant 4 will also serve as Link’s new consolidated shipping and receiving hub.

“Our new Synergy Team Room is also located in Plant 4 and will be used for large company gatherings, corporate events, for continuing education and for new employee onboarding,” Huls said.

Link’s 15,000 sq.-ft. suspension controls engineering center will focus on developing and expanding Link’s suspension control technologies.

Link also maintains engineering and manufacturing facilities in Nisku, Alta.