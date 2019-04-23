Load Covering Solutions turns 40

WILLIAMSHIRE, N.Y. – Load Covering Solutions (LCS) is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and plans to expand its line of aerodynamic products over the coming decade.

The company celebrated the milestone at the Mid-America Trucking Show in March.

“For 40 years, LCS has listened to our customers and responded to the North American trucking industry’s changing load covering needs by continuing to improve our flatbed products,” the company said in a press release.

Its computational fluid dynamic (CFD)-tested aero devices include the Windmaster Bullet, a round top slide kit said do reduce drag by 11.81%, the Windmaster GR8LOOK, CFD-tested to reduce drag by 5.17%, and the Windmaster Smartlook, which testing showed gave a 9.96% reduction in drag.

“Windmaster bulkhead aerodynamic devices are tested up against flat aluminum bulkheads at 100-inches high at 65 mph,” the company said.