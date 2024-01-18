Love’s Freightliner ExpressPoint begins operations

Professional drivers of Freightliner trucks can now use a new service at Love’s Travel Stops for light mechanical repairs.

Love’s Travel Stops and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced the rollout of Freightliner ExpressPoint at more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations across the U.S., with additional locations planned.

“We are excited to have Love’s Freightliner ExpressPoint network fully online, less than a year after announcing our partnership with DTNA,” said Eric Daniels, vice-president of total truck care for Love’s. “Love’s Truck Care and Speedco technicians have received comprehensive training from their local Freightliner dealer to provide quality customer service maximizing uptime for the drivers who keep America running.”

Through Freightliner ExpressPoint, participating Love’s locations provide light mechanical warranty repair work, roadside warranty emergency services, and approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks. Warranty repair services include HVAC, fuel systems, external engine components, brakes, and suspension, among other services.

“We show full commitment to our customer’s uptime by expanding select service offerings with more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations to Freightliner customers,” said Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer and general manager of service, DTNA. “The strategic partnership with Love’s and our robust Freightliner service network charts a course that ensures reliability and efficiency to increase customer profitability keeping their trucks running.”

Love’s locations work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to provide parts availability, quality repair work, and warranty claim filing.