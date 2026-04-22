Mack lands large order for MD from Gulf Highway Equipment

Gulf Highway Equipment is doubling down on its medium-duty fleet, announcing plans to purchase 160 additional Mack MD Series cab and chassis units to support its truck-mounted attenuator (TMA) builds.

The order follows what the Texas-based company describes as strong performance from more than 250 Mack MD6 trucks already in service.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Richland, Texas-based Gulf Highway Equipment designs and manufactures highway safety equipment, including TMAs used to protect construction crews and motorists in work zones. The devices — mounted to the rear of a truck — are designed to absorb crash energy and reduce the severity of impacts.

“The Mack MD delivers the durability, reliability and versatility we expect from a vocational platform at a competitive price,” said founder Travis McCain. “It fits well with our specialized equipment applications.”

Mack says the MD6 — a Class 6 model with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 25,995 lb. — is well-suited to TMA applications thanks to its chassis strength and upfit flexibility. The Class 7 MD7 offers a GVWR of 33,000 lb.

“The MD6 pairs a strong, durable chassis with upfit-friendly packaging and a comfortable cab to support crews through long shifts,” said Gregory Stohler, Mack vice president of leasing, rental and medium-duty sales.