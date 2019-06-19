Mack Museum pays tribute to refuse industry

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Mack is highlighting the refuse industry through a special exhibit at the Mack Trucks Historical Museum in Allentown, Pa.

The exhibit is titled: Keeping America Clean: The Evolution of the Waste Industry. If features three antique Mack trucks and an interactive visitor education display. A ribbon cutting was recently held to open the display, which is sponsored by Mack and Republic Services.

“The Mack Trucks Historical Museum highlights Mack Trucks’ rich history, including our leadership in the refuse industry,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president, North American sales and marketing. “We are grateful to Republic Services for their partnership in helping us demonstrate the incredible transformation of the refuse industry with this outstanding exhibit at the Mack Trucks Historical Museum.”

Mack refuse trucks on display include: a 1929 AK model with hoist and dump body; a 1951 Mack LF with a Heil Colecto-Pak body; and a 1965 Mack B53S with a Dempster Dumpster body.

“Republic Services is proud to be involved in this this unique exhibit, which highlights the advancements of the refuse truck, including enhancing safety features, increasing mechanical lifting and automation, upgrading the cab environment and ultimately improving the work experience for the driver,” said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer of Republic Services. “It also gives us an opportunity to recognize the real everyday heroes of the industry – our drivers and technicians. We are proud to partner with Mack Trucks on the exhibit and look forward to continued industry innovation resulting in cleaner, safer and more efficient trucks.”

The exhibit will be on display through June 2020 at the Mack Customer Center in Allentown, Pa. For more info, visit www.macktruckshistoricalmuseum.org.