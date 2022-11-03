Canadian refuse hauler orders Mack LR Electric

Aurora, Ont.-based Environmental 360 Solutions has ordered a Mack LR Electric to serve residential areas in Quebec or B.C.

It will be equipped with a Labrie side loader. Environmental 360 operates in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and B.C., and operates more than 170 refuse trucks.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“We have a great relationship already with Mack Trucks, and we knew that the next generation Mack LR Electric was the vehicle we wanted to purchase,” said Gio Procaccini, director of fleet and branding. “Mack has a strong presence in the refuse industry, and the LR Electric is based on proven technology so we are very much looking forward to receiving our order.”

The company says further Mack LR Electric orders will be coming. “The industry, and the world, is going to be more green, and we want to be on the forefront of that and order more Mack LR Electrics for residential areas,” Procaccini said.