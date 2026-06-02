Mack-sponsored ‘Trucks of Art’ program turns refuse trucks into moving murals

Mack Trucks helped unveil five hand-painted Mack LR refuse trucks as part of New York City’s Trucks of Art program, an initiative celebrating sanitation workers, sustainability and local artists.

The program, organized by the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and the Sanitation Foundation, challenged artists to transform refuse trucks into rolling works of art using the trucks’ 400 sq.-ft. exteriors as canvases. More than 400 submissions were received, with five winning artists selected by a panel that included social media personality NY Nico and television host Andy Cohen.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“As part of New York’s Strongest, the workers of the DSNY helps keep New York City clean for its residents, which is no easy task considering each day 12,000 tons of garbage is collected,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack is proud that the Mack LR is able to help them accomplish this, and we’re also proud to sponsor Trucks of Art to help celebrate local artists, sustainability and the people who keep New York clean.”

The selected artists spent seven days painting the trucks at DSNY’s Central Repair Shop in Queens using reclaimed paint collected through Materials for the Arts and other recycling partners as part of a zero-waste challenge.

The finished trucks were unveiled on May 19 at Union Square and will now enter service in sanitation fleets across New York City’s five boroughs.