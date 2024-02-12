Mack Trucks invests $14.5M in Roanoke Valley Operations expansion

Mack Trucks is investing $14.5 million to expand its Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) manufacturing facility in Virginia to prepare the plant for higher demand for the Mack MD Series and Mack MD Electric vehicles.

“Mack is committed to making the industrial and product investments we need to be a North American market leader,” said Stephen Roy, global president of Mack Trucks. “The expansion of the RVO plant will help us grow in a strategic market segment and support our sustainability goals.”

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

Mack’s investment will go toward equipment, tooling and a 72,000 square-foot building expansion, making the facility 352,000 square feet. Construction will begin in April, and the expansion project is expected to be completed in Q4 2025.

All Mack medium-duty models are produced at RVO. Mack launched the diesel-powered Mack MD Series in 2020 and launched the Mack MD Electric in March 2023. Adding the new model to the product lineup increased the need for more space at the facility.