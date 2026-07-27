Mack, Volvo latest to update DEF inducement software
Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks are expanding the availability of updated diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) inducement software across their North American truck lineups, giving fleets more time to address emissions system issues before vehicles are derated.
The software updates reflect revised guidance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), increasing the final inducement speed from 5 mph to 25 mph and extending the repair window from four hours to as much as 160 hours. The changes are intended to help drivers reach a service location while maintaining compliance with emissions regulations.
Both manufacturers began incorporating the updated software into new trucks in May 2026. Mack introduced it on Mack Pioneer and the all-new Mack Anthem equipped with MP13 engines, while Volvo began production of D13 VGT- and D13 TC-powered all-new VNL and all-new VNR models with the updated software.
The rollout will continue over the next 18 months.
Both companies expect remote software updates to be available for 2024 and newer trucks by the end of this summer.
By the second quarter of 2027, the updates will be expanded to all post-2014 model year vehicles, with all eligible post-2010 trucks expected to receive the updated software by the end of 2027. Vehicles that do not support remote updates will be serviced through Mack and Volvo dealerships.
“Providing customers with practical solutions that support both compliance and operational efficiency remains a priority for Mack,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “By introducing this capability on new vehicles and establishing a clear path for legacy vehicle updates, we are helping customers maintain productivity while meeting evolving regulatory requirements.”
Volvo Trucks North America President Peter Voorhoeve said the changes are designed to give customers greater flexibility when problems arise on the road.
“These updates are about giving our customers more flexibility and confidence when they are on the road,” Voorhoeve said. “By extending the repair window and increasing the final inducement speed, we are helping drivers keep their trucks on the road and safely reach a service location, reducing the risk of unexpected downtime and supporting the uptime and productivity our customers depend on every day.”
A DEF inducement is triggered when the emissions system detects a fault, such as low DEF levels or an issue with the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. SCR systems use DEF to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, and inducement strategies are designed to encourage prompt repairs while ensuring emissions compliance.
Both Mack and Volvo said the software updates provide a more practical path to compliance while helping fleets maximize vehicle uptime and operational performance.
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the part that bothers me about all these so called up dates in emissions – we have added $50,000 – $100,000 to the price of the trucks since pre 2007 – look at your emission tests , speak to your emission testers, you can see and your tester people will tell you as well, the new trucks cannot meet the test results of a proper tuned pre 2000 truck. Why are we doing this to our selves . Also the government is pushing the auto shift at every one . i understand them in traffic and a senior drivers knees. but fleet safety managers, look at your dash cameras, look at the difference between a standard shift drivers reactions and the auto shift drivers reaction wile driving. You will see the standard shift driver checking his surroundings, traffic , road grades, who or what he is approaching and ready to adjust, where the auto shift drivers head is not moving or not scanning the surroundings, road grades, who or what he is approaching , near enough. It is like he is letting all that come to him . Take a random selection of your drivers and you will see that. Is that an excepted thing today ?? it is disturbing to actually watch , and you will see it as well. What is the next step for truck companies to really look at . We are told that this is the only way to the future – you have to buy the trucks this way say the manufactures – but is all this the last 25 years really improved trucks. Will AI take a 2000 truck and make it way better than what we receive today – think about it .