Mercedes-Benz rolls out eSprinter to Canadian market

Mercedes-Benz’s new eSprinter electric cargo vans will start with a base MSRP of $97,990, Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada announced today.

The Canadian cargo van will feature a 170-inch wheelbase with a high-roof configuration and a 113-kWh battery for range of more than 400 km. Dealers will begin taking orders at the end of October.

Mercedes notes the eSprinter qualifies for the federal government’s iMHZEV EV program with purchase incentives of up to $10,000, and additional incentives offered by some provinces.

(Photo: Mercedes-Benz Vans Canada)

DC fast charging allows the eSprinter to be charged from 10% to 80% in just over 40 minutes. Electricity consumption and range are optimized using three different drive programs and five recuperation stages, Mercedes says.

For instance, when in automatic (D Auto) the vehicle defines the energy recovery rate based on traffic situations. A radar sensor and navigation data are used to automatically adjust the recuperation level. Eco, Comfort and Max Range programs are also available to optimize driver comfort and range.

The electric drive is centered around a permanent magnet synchronous motor weighing 286 lb. Two power ratings are available with 100 or 150 kw of peak output.

For cargo operations, the eSprinter can be upfitted for a variety of applications, with shelving systems, workbenches and heavy-duty wood floors available as options. The load capacity is 14 cubic meters with a gross vehicle weight rating of 4.25 tonnes.