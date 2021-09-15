Michelin reaches ONCall milestone

Michelin North America reports it has surpassed 2 million roadside service calls through its ONCall Emergency Roadside Service offering.

The service was launched in 2009 to provide commercial fleets with roadside service, and in its first year completed 63,000 calls. That grew to more than 243,400 calls in 2020, Michelin claims.

(Photo: Michelin)

It has a roll time average of 118 minutes over the past year.

“The ONCall program has been a tremendous success story over the last 10 years. It continues to grow and evolve so that our fleet customers can feel confident that when their drivers are down on the side of the road that they will be taken care of as quickly and safely as possible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Eric Hagerman, ERS operations manager for Michelin North America.