M&K Truck Centers expands into Iowa, Minnesota with GATR acquisition

M&K Truck Centers has acquired five GATR Truck Center dealerships in Iowa and Minnesota, expanding its network to 38 locations across nine states.

The acquisition, finalized May 29, includes three Iowa dealerships in Cedar Rapids, Waukee and Waterloo, along with two Minnesota locations in Elk River and Sauk Rapids. M&K said it retained nearly all GATR employees, adding more than 200 workers to the company.

Five new M&K locations are plotted on the map in red. (Map: M&K Truck Centers)

The expanded locations will offer a mix of Volvo, Mack and Hino products, along with parts and service support.

“This expansion allows us to increase our capabilities and strengthen our presence in the Central region,” said Josh Wolf, chief operating officer of M&K Truck Centers. “We remain committed to meeting our customers’ needs and providing exceptional service throughout this transition and for many years to come.”

M&K says the move strengthens its presence throughout key Midwest trucking corridors while giving existing GATR customers access to M&K’s broader dealership network spanning Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

M&K describes itself as the largest Mack and Volvo dealer group in North America. The dealership group offers new and used truck sales, trailer sales, leasing, rentals, parts and service operations. It operates more than 530 service bays across its network.