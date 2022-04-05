Montreal’s Mack Laval first dealer in Canada to receive EV certification

Mack Laval’s Dorval facility in Montreal, Que., is the first in Canada to achieve a Mack Trucks certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer designation. The facility can now service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse truck.

“Mack commends Mack Laval for its efforts to become certified as an EV dealer and for extending coverage of LR Electric customers to Canada,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice-president of sales and commercial operations.

Dealers must meet safety, charging, infrastructure, tooling, and training requirements to achieve EV certification. Facility upgrades also are often necessary.

Mack Laval in Dorval has six bays dedicated to battery-electric vehicle maintenance and repairs at its Montreal facility, with two ports for chargers, allowing it to service more than one electric vehicle at a time. The 40,000 sq.-ft. facility has eight technicians, including one foreman and a trainer, who are EV-certified, as well as 10 master technicians.

“We believe investing in electrification makes good business sense because the transportation industry is moving toward e-mobility,” said Jean-Francois Bibeau, vice-president and general manager of Mack Laval. “We are proud to be the first Mack dealer in Canada to achieve EV-certified dealer status, and we look forward to supporting Mack customers as demand for the Mack LR Electric continues to grow.”