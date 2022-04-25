Natural gas continues to post sales gains

Natural gas truck sales were on the rise in Canada and the U.S. during the first two months of 2022, up 21% compared to the same period in 2021.

The observation emerged in the Alternative Fuels Quarterly released by ACT Research.

Sales by the six major truck OEMs who account for about 60% of that market were actually mixed in recent months. Strong year-over-year gains were reported in December and January, while February sales lagged, said Steve Tam, ACT Research vice-president. But the three combined months saw meaningful gains.

“We’re seeing an overall increase in electric charging stations, both existing and planned, but a continuing decline of total natural gas stations, particularly those planned for the future,” he added.

“We still see articles about natural gas use in transportation, as well as discussions about hydrogen fuel cells and investments, but the overwhelming amount of trade-industry headlines continues to focus on electric commercial vehicle development.”