Navistar delivers first International LTs with S13 Integrated Powertrain

Navistar has commenced deliveries of its first International LT tractors powered by its S13 Integrated Powertrain.

Gemini Motor Transport, Saddle Creek Logistics Services and Paschall Truck Lines were among the first fleets to take delivery of the new vehicle. Navistar says its S13 Integrated marks the final internal combustion powertrain the truck maker will develop as it transitions to a zero-emission future.

“Navistar is thrilled to have handed off the first S13 Integrated Powertrain units,” said Chet Ciesielski, vice-president, on-highway heavy-duty truck business, Navistar. “Whether our customers are looking to reach maximum fuel efficiency or integrate comprehensive ownership solutions, the S13 Integrated Powertrain is a step toward achieving their goals.”