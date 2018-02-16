Truck News

Navistar recognizes top suppliers

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar has recognized 32 of its top suppliers with Diamond Supplier Awards. The winners represent the top 2% of Navistar’s supply base.

“We are delighted to acknowledge our best suppliers with the elite Diamond Supplier Award,” said David McKean, vice-president, procurement and logistics, Navistar. “The suppliers earning top honors this year demonstrated an unwavering commitment to quality, delivered customer value and partnered with us on cost-effective, innovative solutions.”

“Navistar experienced a breakthrough year in 2017 as we returned to profitability and, in large part, it was through positive supplier relationships the help us bring new, customer-centric innovations to market,” McKean added. “The class of 2017 Diamond Suppliers are among the best in the business. We think 2018 is shaping up to be one of the strongest industry years this decade, and by working together, we can make it a breakout year for Navistar complete with great products that lead the industry in uptime.”

This year’s winners include:

  • A2MAC1
  • Prestolite Electric Inc.
  • AL3 Inc.
  • Marion Body Works, Inc.
  • AxleTech International
  • Milton Manufacturing, Inc.
  • Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC
  • Newstream Enterprises
  • Robert Bosch LLC
  • NSI Crankshafts
  • Caresoft Global Inc.
  • Parker Engine Mobile Original Equipment Division
  • Cloudera, Inc.
  • PKC Group
  • Cummins, Inc. Engine Business Unit
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory LLC
  • Donaldson Company, Inc.
  • Shippers Automotive Group
  • Durable Products, Inc.
  • Superior Trim
  • Express Packaging
  • T/CCI Mfg. LLC
  • Fontaine Fifth Wheel
  • Tech Mahindra Ltd.
  • Grupo HG Transportaciones S.A. de C.V.
  • TruckMovers.com, Inc.
  • Hendrickson
  • Transportation Service Inc.
  • Maxion Inmagusa
  • Voss Automotive Inc.
  • Imperial Express
  • ZYNP International Corp

 

