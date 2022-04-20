Navistar upgrades Huntsville plant for new integrated powertrain

Navistar has announced plans to build an integrated powertrain at its recently expanded plant in Huntsville, Ala.

The truck and engine maker broke ground on the 110,000 sq.-ft. expansion in February 2020, and has invested US$190 million to accommodate increased manufacturing capabilities there.

A new integrated powertrain will be produced at the facility in collaboration with its global parent Traton Group.

“Navistar has worked to meet customer demand by accelerating time to market of this integrated powertrain through a modular approach and collaboration with the Traton Group’s global truck brands,” said Michael Grahe, executive vice-president – operations. “We will set a new standard of efficiency for our customers with this integrated powertrain, contributing to our path to sustainable transportation.”