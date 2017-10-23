New Cascadia gets upgrades, Detroit launches telematics app

ORLANDO, Fla. – Freightliner continues to expand the options available on its new Cascadia, with several enhancements announced at the American Trucking Associations’ annual Management Conference & Exhibition.

New upgrades include keyless entry, and a medical device power supply for CPAP machines.

“Part of what makes the new Cascadia best-in-class is that we are continually making improvements that benefit our customers,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager, marketing and strategy, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). “Much of that focuses on safety and fuel economy of course, but we’re also making our product more productive and functional for the drivers. Each new feature is an important part of ensuring that every new Cascadia is a smart investment.”

DTNA also announced availability of a new Detroit Connect mobile app for Freightliner and Western Star customers. It allows customers to access information about vehicle performance from their mobile devices. The app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Detroit also announced Detroit Connect Virtual Technician has been expanded to cover the Detroit DT12 automated transmission.