New MV Series truck designed with drivers in mind

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – International Truck took the leash off its new MV Series vocational truck, as the company focuses on drivers and putting tough jobs to bed.

“Vocational is a focus for us,” said Michael Cancelliere, president of truck and parts for International, during the unveiling at the Work Truck Show today in Indianapolis, Ind. “Now is the perfect time to capitalize on our economic momentum.”

Designed to “work harder all day, every day” the new MV Series truck offers redesigned features with drivers in mind, including new cab doors with lower bottom glass edges and removed vent window for better vision, reshaped doors and side glass, new premium gauge cluster with digital driver display, and up to 15 customizable digital gauges.

Jeff Sass, senior vice-president of sales and marketing, said one thing drivers really wanted to see was wider switches on the dash so they could operate them while wearing gloves – a request the new MV provides.

“The new International MV Series reflects our vision for the future of commercial vehicles with a host of advancements that support improved driver safety and productivity,” said Sass. “We challenged ourselves to make the best even better and this new vehicle was designed to provide the best driver environment in the industry and we exceeded all of our targets.”



The MV comes with an improved HVAC system, which includes a high-performance MAX defrost system.

Diamond Logic, an electrical system that streamlines chassis and body equipment integration and permits programmable automated tasks is also included with the new MV truck.

“Our Diamond Logic electrical system is known for its ability to provide control and communication between trucks and body equipment,” said Sass. “We were a pioneer in custom programmable chassis electronics and multiplexing and we continue to partner with end users and body builders to further increase productivity and make it easy to integrate with our system.”

The truck can be managed digitally through the OnCommand Connection platform, featuring Advanced Remote Diagnostics system which helps enhance fleet efficiency and over-the-air programming.

The MV Series is also fit to be upfitted.

“As a result of customer and truck equipment manufacturer feedback during the design process, we have designed the MV Series to seamlessly integrate with any body solution,” Sass said. “This truck can be easily configurable for any application.”

The new MV Series truck will be available this spring, with orders now being accepted.