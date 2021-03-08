Newfoundland Volvo dealer tops in Canada

Newfoundland Volvo dealer Hickman Truck Centre has been named its 2020 Canadian Dealer of the Year.

The North American Dealer of the Year award went to North Carolina-based Advantage Truck Center. The awards were given out during a recent virtual event.

Advantage Truck Center (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

“Everyone at Advantage Truck Center should be extremely proud of their achievements as part of the Volvo Trucks family during what was an exceptionally challenging year,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Advantage Truck Center has proven it is committed to meeting the high standards for excellence and professionalism that Volvo Trucks represents in the transport industry.”