NHTSA website simplifies access to recall information

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has created a new online dashboard, to make it easier for fleets to access vehicle recall information.

The dashboard, which is updated daily, allows users to sort, filter, visualize and export recall data.

(Source: NHTSA)

“This new dashboard provides unprecedented transparency into the recall process,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s acting administrator. “More than 50 years of recall data are now easily available to the media, researchers, safety advocates, and anyone interested in learning more about vehicle safety. This initiative is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s commitment to safety on our roadways, and it provides increased transparency and accountability to the American people.”

The new dashboard allows users to sort and filter data, search by keyword, and export data in CSV, TSV for Excel, XML, and other formats. It also presents data in easy-to-read charts and graphs.

Previously, NHTSA made its recall data available through a bulk download, requiring users to download large data files and import them into a database like Microsoft Access. The dashboard can be found here.