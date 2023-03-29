Nikola says it has orders for 100 FCEV Class 8 trucks

Nikola says it has received orders for 100 hydrogen fuel-cell-electric (FCEV) Class 8 trucks, with deliveries set to begin in the fourth quarter.

“We believe Nikola is the only company in the U.S. with a Class 8 hydrogen FCEV available in calendar year 2023, engineered and assembled in the U.S., as well as a variety of upcoming hydrogen energy solutions,” Michael Lohscheller, Nikola’s president and CEO, said during remarks to the Automotive Press Association.

“Customers are recognizing this and are demanding zero-emissions trucking solutions to fulfill their shipping needs and to meet their environmental, social and governance goals. And it will have quite an effect, as one heavy-duty zero-emission truck equates to removing 23 gasoline-powered passenger cars from the road in annual CO 2 emissions.”

Nikola says its Tre Hydrogen Class 8 truck will travel up to 500 miles (800 km) between fill-ups, with fueling taking about 20 minutes.

“This 100-sale order milestone is certainly something to celebrate and shows the commitment of our customers, dealers, employees and stakeholders,” added Lohscheller. “And this is expected to be the first of many upcoming announcements.”