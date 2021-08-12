Nikola secures $2M grant to develop autonomous fueling system

The U.S. Department of Energy has given Nikola a US $2 million grant to research autonomous refueling technologies for hydrogen fueling stations to support fuel-cell-electric trucks.

The autonomous fueling is seen as a key step in ensuring the fuel storage systems in a heavy-duty vehicle can be refilled in less than 20 minutes.

(Photo: Nikola Motor)

“This funding is essential to advance key hydrogen fueling technologies that can improve the overall efficiency of fuel-cell commercial vehicles, while maintaining the safety and reliability standards required,” said Pablo Koziner, Nikola’s president – energy and commercial. “The work we are doing with the Department of Energy and our partners on fueling technology is part of Nikola’s wholistic approach to the hydrogen ecosystem; supplementary to our work on heavy-duty vehicles, infrastructure, and energy solutions.”

The emerging OEM plans to produce battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric vehicles in North America and Europe.

The grant is funded by the US Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Transportation Office.