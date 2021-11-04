Ontario to require ELDs for provincially regulated carriers
Ontario plans to mandate electronic logging devices (ELDs) for inter- and intra-provincial carriers effective June 12, 2022, building on a mandate that already applies to federally regulated carriers.
“This will provide consistency and help level the playing field for all carriers regardless of where the carrier operates,” the Ontario Ministry of Transportation says in a related notice.
While federally regulated carriers – those that cross provincial borders – are already mandated to use such devices, enforcement was deferred until that date, in part because no ELDs were certified. The mandate itself became effective this June.
Transport Canada has since certified six ELD models as meeting underlying technical standards.
Bus drivers operating solely within Ontario will also be required to use a certified ELD as of July 1, 2023.
There are some exemptions including commercial vehicles that operate within a 160 km radius, equipment that is rented no longer than 30 days, and trucks manufactured before Model Year 2000.
“OTA congratulates [Transport Minister Caroline] Mulroney and the team at MTO for moving forward with this critical regulatory amendment, which will align MTO with Transport Canada’s efforts on ELDs, improve road safety, and level the competitive playing field for all companies operating in Ontario,” OTA chairman Wendell Erb said in a related statement.
Very good idea and will save life. Great benefits to industry of transportation and truck operators.
one question: Will this apply to the argriculture industry? Currently HOS and many other requirements ( full commercial plate registrations with the same fees as other trucks) farmers and those corporations operating as farms have many exemptions and create an uneven playing field.
The historic reason was to allow the farmer to get their produce to market, these large corporations with hundreds of employees do not fit that requirement nor require relief from public policies that are meant for the safety of all road users.
Then pay the driver from the E log and require all shipping and receiving to put the drivers up in a hotel room if they run out of hours on their dock. Require overtime pay after 10 hours and set a minimum wage rates on payroll for O T R drivers of 1.9 times min wage and corp drivers of 2.4 times minimum wage. Other jobs pay better than drivers at this point in time. Do allow a y foreign workers to drive truck unless they arex getting at least $29.0/ hr plus overtime pay and housing costs from the employer.