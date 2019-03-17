P.S.I. adds tire pressure monitoring

ATLANTA, Ga. – Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) is adding a tire pressure monitoring system to its platform, giving it the ability to measure tractor tire pressures and temperatures, and eventually wheel-end temperatures.

“We see tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) as more complementary than competitive,” said Jim Sharkey, vice-president of sales and marketing for P.S.I., when introducing the TireView TPMS system at the Technology & Maintenance Council meetings of the American Trucking Associations.

He said the addition allows P.S.I. to provide fleets with a bumper-to-bumper tire monitoring system, and the new offering can be coupled with P.S.I.’s existing automatic tire inflation system for trailers. TireView also provides a platform to add additional sensors. P.S.I. currently has a prototype sensor in development that will measure wheel-end temperatures.

The TireView offering stems from the acquisition of TST, a supplier of TPMS that caught P.S.I.’s attention because of the reliability of the data it generated.

“We went through numerous TPMS suppliers and found a hard time getting reliable data for our tests,” Sharkey explained. “We could not get enough data to make certain decisions, so we ended up buying a few of these TST kits and found it was notably better in terms of data reliability.”

Multiple sensor types are available, and each offer certain features and benefits, Sharkey said. Another key feature is the ability for the TireView system to be integrated with existing third-party telematics platforms.

The battery is designed to last three to five years and the system comes with a two-year warranty.

Sharkey said there are benefits for existing P.S.I. tire inflation system customers to add the TireView TPMS system to their equipment.

“By adding TireView and hooking up to telematics, it can determine where the tire is, the exact location, it provides both pressure and temperature and temperature on specialty trailers is getting a lot of attention these days,” Sharkey explained. “It’s a solution for tractors, with one supplier singularly focused on managing tires from bumper to bumper. It provides improved accuracy of tire pressure readings and it’s a platform for additional system sensing.”

TireView will be available beginning Apr. 1 from P.S.I.’s existing distribution channels.