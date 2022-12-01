Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group is certified Volvo, Mack EV dealer in B.C.

Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group in Langley, B.C., has become a certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer for Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks.

The company recently completed the training program and invested in the facility upgrades necessary to provide sales and service support for battery-electric trucks.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group is now the fourth Volvo Trucks certified EV dealer in Canada, following earlier announcements that three dealerships in Ontario and Quebec had completed the certification program.

“With the certification of Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group’s B.C. location, Volvo Trucks now has certified EV dealers from coast to coast in both Canada and the U.S.,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“Mack congratulates Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group for its commitment to sustainability and electrification, partnering with Mack to achieve our environmental and e-mobility goals so that society moves toward a decarbonized future,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America.

Photo: (Mack Trucks)

Two of Pacific Coast Heavy Truck Group’s technicians have been trained to perform maintenance and repairs on the Volvo VNR Electric and Mack LR Electric refuse model. The dealership has also made investments in diagnostics tools and personal protective equipment for technicians working with high-voltage systems, with four service bays dedicated to servicing EVs at the Langley location.

The dealership also has four mobile chargers to support its customers in deploying electric trucks. Three of the chargers are available for customers to use during the construction of their own on-site charging infrastructure.