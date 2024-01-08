PacLease closes books on record year

PacLease says it achieved record truck deliveries last year, while adding 26 locations in the U.S.

“We’re well positioned,” said Ken Roemer, president of Paccar Leasing. “Last year we saw a record number of trucks delivered to our customers. And with our footprint expanding with an additional 26 new locations, we’re ready to service new and existing customers more than ever before.”

Full-service leasing continued to grow in popularity in 2023, the company says, accelerating even faster than in previous years.

“There was a big swing for those moving into leased trucks, and we benefited from that as our fleet continued to grow,” Roemer said. “We’re doing very well with our traditional private fleet customers – and our work with vocational customers continues to surge. PacLease is a very attractive option for fleets and vocational operations since we offer Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks that can be spec’d specifically for the application.”

The company also said supply chain constraints and parts shortages are for the most part over, “and it’s great to be doing business like normal. New customers to leasing, and those who are renewing the leases of an aging fleet, continue to place orders. And, we have more trucks available to bridge the gap for customers needing units immediately as they place their orders for new leased trucks.”

PacLease looks to add more electric trucks in 2024, including rental units.