Penske does a million voice-directed inspections

READING, Penn. – Penske Truck Leasing says it has completed a million voice-directed preventive maintenance inspections.

It is part of Penske’s recently deployed paperless technology.

“Our new approach to a voice-guided preventive maintenance process is exceeding our expectations for shop productivity and customer uptime,” said Gregg Mangione, senior vice-president of maintenance at Penske Truck Leasing.

Over the past year, Penske has been using voice-directed preventive maintenance processes for its fleet of more than 270,00 vehicles. The company claims it improves inspection and repair accuracy and consistency, while eliminating paperwork.

“Our technicians have been instrumental in the success of this new process,” said Mangione. “Providing them with a hands-free solution at the point of repair and removing repetitive handwriting and keying has made their jobs easier, while at the same time improving the quality of the inspections, resulting in improved uptime for our customers.”

Penske commemorated the milestone by honoring David Barba, a Phoenix-based technician, who performed the millionth preventive maintenance inspection on a 2018 Freightliner sleeper tractor.