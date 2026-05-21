Peterbilt offering limited-edition Freedom 250 model to celebrate 250th anniversary of US

Peterbilt has launched a limited-production Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589 to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

Only 250 units of the truck will be produced, featuring a patriotic-themed design package built around Peterbilt’s flagship long-hood conventional platform.

The special-edition truck includes a three-color paint scheme using Freedom Red and Freedom Blue metallic paint, along with Stars & Stripes sleeper badges available on 58-, 72-, and 80-inch sleepers. Other exterior features include etched Freedom 250 exhaust guards and a Texas square bumper.

Inside, the truck is available with Sandstone or Alpine Gray Platinum trim packages and features black leather seats embroidered with the Freedom 250 logo in the headrests. A commemorative Freedom 250 dash badge is also included.

“The Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589 is a tribute to the resilience and greatness of our nation and to the hardworking men and women who keep America moving every day,” said Erik Johnson, assistant general manager of sales and marketing at Peterbilt.

“This truck delivers the superior quality and pride of ownership that Peterbilt customers expect, wrapped in a design that celebrates 250 years of freedom and the enduring class of the open road,” Johnson added.

The Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589 is available for order now through authorized Peterbilt dealers through the end of 2026.

Peterbilt also announced plans to launch a Freedom 250 merchandise collection, with pre-sales beginning in June through its online store.